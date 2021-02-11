https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/11/bombshell-report-reveals-mounting-evidence-that-china-concealed-covid-19-in-october-2019/

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, good evidence suggests the COVID-19 virus was evident in Wuhan hospitalizations at least 90 days before the disease was first formally identified in Dec. 2019.

The Chinese Community Party (CCP) has been notably evasive in working with health experts and turned down the World Health Organization’s (WHO) urging to perform additional lab testing on blood samples collected in autumn 2019. It has also been pushing myriad cover stories about the virus’s outbreak, including that it originated in a wet market and came in from foreign countries in frozen food.

While Chinese authorities communicated that they recently performed antibody tests on two-thirds of the patients documented as having COVID-19-like symptoms 90 days before Dec. 2019, WHO investigators claim such antibodies would not necessarily be detectable long after. Of the 92 patients who were tested for antibodies, a third are now deceased or “did not grant permission” to participate, and the remaining individuals tested negative for serology tests.

However, Dr. Peter Ben Embarek from WHO, the chairman of the probe, on Tuesday announced a less likelihood of COVID-19 originating in a laboratory, saying that “we don’t really know how reliable serology testing is to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 more than a year after infection.” WHO, however, is an unreliable reporter on this issue, and has been helping China obfuscate and save face since the novel Wuhan virus became known internationally.

The hypothesis that the coronavirus was in the United States and Europe as early as November and December of 2019 matches findings from a December U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report. The report found that weeks prior to China’s official identification of the pandemic by public health officials, 106 of 7,389 blood samples contained 39 antibodies from California, Oregon, and Washington. These samples were collected from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16.

A Jan. State Department report under the Trump administration likewise claimed that “The United States government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] became sick in Autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.”

“Secrecy and non-disclosure are standard practice for Beijing,” the report says, “For many years the United States has publicly raised concerns about China’s past biological weapons work, which Beijing has neither documented nor demonstrably eliminated, despite its clear obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention.”

The State Department noted it would be nothing new from China to conceal critical information pertaining to the COVID-19 virus. The recent Wall Street Journal report adds fuel to the fire.

“This is so politically fraught. It was probably circulating much more widely than they believed…Doing antibody tests now, it’s too late,” Maureen Miller, an infectious disease epidemiologist and medical anthropologist at Columbia University told The Wall Street Journal. “The ship has sailed.”

WHO has also claimed the coronavirus probably spread animal-to-animal, beginning with a bat and making its way to humans thereafter. This would also align with the State Department report in January, which described China’s history with animal testing in its Wuhan-area military lab.

“Starting in at least 2016,” the report noted “— and with no indication of a prior stop to the COVID-19 outbreak — WIV researchers conducted experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the WIV in January 2020 as its closest sample to SARS-CoV-2 (96.2% similar). The WIV became a focal point for international coronavirus research after the 2003 SARS outbreak and has since studied animals including mice, bats, and pangolins.”

The United States announced on Tuesday that it finds no conceivable origin apart from China for COVID-19. While WHO agreed with China that it is “possible” COVID-19 first entered China through frozen food products from Southeast Asia, or elsewhere, evidence continues to mount that the Chinese Communist Party indeed concealed a disease that has reportedly killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

