https://www.theblaze.com/news/ap-nursing-home-cuomo-coronavirus

A report from the Associated Press documenting thousands more of coronavirus cases being sent to nursing homes under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being described as a bombshell for his administration.

The report says that new documents say that more than 9,000 recovering patients were sent to nursing homes early in the pandemic.

That figure would be about 40% higher than originally reported by the New York state health department.

Cuomo has been under fire in recent weeks over reports that the deaths in nursing homes from coronavirus were far higher than his administration reported.

When Cuomo was confronted with the startling report, he angrily dismissed it and said it didn’t matter where the people died.

The new documents obtained by the AP show that the health department had previously only reported new cases of coronavirus that were sent to nursing homes. The higher statistic takes into account previously unreleased numbers of coronavirus patients that were “readmissions” into nursing homes.

Cuomo faced fierce criticism over the order to admit coronavirus patients into nursing homes he made on March 25, when pandemic deaths were peaking in New York. He later rescinded that order on May 10.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean excoriated Cuomo over the alarming revelation. Dean’s in-laws both died of coronavirus they caught while at a New York nursing home after Cuomo’s order.

“This is a bombshell,” tweeted Dean.

“We were told just over 6,000 patients. The numbers are skyrocketing not only in terms of infected patients but the total number of seniors that died is now over 15,000 which is 65% higher than what @NYGovCuomo has been saying up until a week ago,” she added.

New York state Republicans on the Oversight and Investigations Committee are calling for officials to be subpoena’d for a public hearing in order to get to the bottom of the nursing home scandal. They say that so far their efforts have been stonewalled by the health department and the governor’s office, according to WCBS-TV.

Here’s more about the damaging nursing home report:







New York State Lawmakers Call For Hearing On Nursing Home Deaths



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

