Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.



Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

As we reported in May, the reason for the Cuomo’s insane directives was related to money. Cuomo was given a $1 million cash infusion for his campaign from the General New York Hospital Association. So he later repaid them by giving them blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

In January the New York state nursing home report found that state officials may have undercounted COVID nursing home deaths by as much as 50%.

And on Thursday an audio was leaked of Governor Cuomo’s top aide apologizing to Democrat lawmakers for intentionally withholding the state’s COVID nursing home death toll from them.

Janice Dean, who lost her inlaws to COVID, called this the biggest bombshell of the nursing home massacre.

Biggest bombshell of the whole nursing home massacre. Bravo @nypost https://t.co/RrF9qnAJO9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

We look forward to his impeachment.

The New York Post reported:

Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, The Post has learned. The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting. “He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”

