BREAKING: President Biden has terminated the “national emergency” at the southern border first declared by Trump in 2019 and says “no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall.”
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021
JUST IN – Biden ends the state of emergency – declared by Trump – on the border with Mexico.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 11, 2021