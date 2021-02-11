https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/project-veritas-permanently-banned-by-twitter/

Posted by Kane on February 11, 2021 3:49 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Twitter confirmed Thursday that Project Veritas was permanently suspended from their social media site after repeated violations of the terms of service. In addition James O’Keefe, must delete his latest personal tweet before he can continue with the website.

Twitter’s spokesperson told New York Times tech reporter Davey Alba: “The account, @Project_Veritas, was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy. The account, @JamesOKeefeIII, was temporarily locked for violating our private information policy. The account owner is required to delete the violated Tweet to regain access to their account.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...