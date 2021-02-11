https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/project-veritas-permanently-banned-by-twitter/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: Project Veritas has been suspended from Twitter pic.twitter.com/IzC8CsSL3H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

Twitter confirmed Thursday that Project Veritas was permanently suspended from their social media site after repeated violations of the terms of service. In addition James O’Keefe, must delete his latest personal tweet before he can continue with the website.

Twitter’s spokesperson told New York Times tech reporter Davey Alba: “The account, @Project_Veritas, was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy. The account, @JamesOKeefeIII, was temporarily locked for violating our private information policy. The account owner is required to delete the violated Tweet to regain access to their account.”

Recently FIRED @PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller is a PRIME example of an elitist that wants Trump voters to “de-program” and disband their support. He actually wants Biden’s Homeland Security to round up the children of Trump supporters and put them in “re-education” camps. pic.twitter.com/oQKXAFIg0n — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 11, 2021

Tweets by JamesOKeefeIII