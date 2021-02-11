https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wisconsin-judge-denies-new-arrest-warrant-for-kyle-rittenhouse/

A Wisconsin judge has refused to issue a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder also refused to increase Rittenhouse’s bail.

Prosecutors had asked Schroeder to issue a new arrest warrant and raise Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000, arguing that he violated conditions of his bond. They say he did not inform them of his change of address.

Attorneys for Rittenhouse say that their client withheld his new address because of threats to his safety. The judge agreed to keep the new address sealed and available only to certain members of the court moving forward, over protests from prosecutors.

“Most people out on bond, we don’t know where they are,” Judge Bruce Schroeder said. District Attorney Thomas Binger asked the judge to allow his office access to Rittenhouse’s address.

“It has nothing to do with you,” Schroeder told Binger.

Attorney Kimberley Motley asked the judge to place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring.

That was also not granted.