https://www.theblaze.com/news/proof-it-all-night-springsteen-allegedly-refused-breathalyzer-and-police-report-says-rocker-smelled-strongly-of-alcohol

The fallout pendulum from iconic rock ‘n’ roller Bruce Springsteen’s arrest last November on suspicion of drunk driving might be taking another swing out of his favor.

Now what?

After multiple reports emerged Wednesday saying Springsteen got busted at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, the “Born to Run” singer-songwriter saw his commercial for Super Bowl get pulled by Jeep — and things weren’t looking up.

But then new details emerged that Springsteen allegedly consumed only one shot of tequila while taking photos with fans and was far under the Garden State’s blood-alcohol legal limit — so why charge him with a DWI?

Well, a new story from the New York Post — citing a police report and sources — said Springsteen allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test despite smelling “strongly of alcohol” and appeared drunk and had poured the last shot out of a Patron bottle.

The paper reported that a source “close to Springsteen” said “the incident escalated because once the officer approached Bruce on his motorcycle he refused to take a breathalyzer test. The cop got pissed off, took Bruce in, and made him do blood work.”

More from the Post:

Springsteen also allegedly admitted to the park ranger, R.L. Hayes, that he’d downed two shots of tequila before trying to leave the picturesque federal park on his motorcycle. Hayes wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he was on foot patrol when he spotted the 71-year-old rock legend downing a shot of Patron before getting on his bike and “start the engine.” “The Patron bottle that the shot was poured out of was completely empty (750ml),” the ranger wrote in the affidavit. “I asked Springsteen if he was leaving and he confirmed that he was going to drive out of the park.” The ranger said he advised Springsteen — who was near the park’s historic lighthouse — that drinking on park premises “is prohibited.” He claimed in the report that the New Jersey native “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes” — and refused to take a breathalyzer “despite signs of intoxication.” Springsteen allegedly “claimed that he had two shots of tequila in the last 20 minutes.”

The paper added that the affidavit also included details of Springsteen’s alleged failed field sobriety test — including Hayes saying that Springsteen was “visibly swaying back and forth while I observed his eyes.”

“I observed five out of eight clues on the walk and turn test,” the ranger also noted, according the Post. “Springsteen took 45 total steps during the walk and turn instead of the instructed 19. [He] refused to provide a sample on the preliminary breath test.”

Springsteen was reportedly taken in to get his blood-alcohol level checked, and the Asbury Park Press reported it registered only .02 — well under New Jersey’s .08 legal limit.

Anything else?

The artist known far and wide as “the Boss” faces charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, NBC News reported, citing National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling.

Springsteen’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the network reported.

Gateway is federal property, which means Springsteen, 71, has a Newark Federal Court appearance ahead of him, the New York Daily News reported, adding that he lives near the park in Colts Neck.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

