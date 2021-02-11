https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/california-bill-force-insurance-companies-fund-free-abortions/

(PRESS CALIFORNIA) – In defiance of federal law, California currently requires all private health insurance plans to include coverage for abortion. Last December, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it would withhold $200 million from California unless the state changed course.

Unconcerned about the threat, State Senator Lena Gonzales (D-Los Angeles) wants to push the state’s noncompliance further with the introduction of SB-245, a bill to force all private insurance policies to pay for abortions free of charge, no co-pays, no deductibles.

“Everyone should have the right to make their own decision about when, if and how to start a family,” Gonzales explains.

