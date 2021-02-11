https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/11/california-the-girl-and-the-fig-death-threats-black-lives-matter-mask/

A California restaurant has received death threats after refusing to allow one of its employees to wear a Black Lives Matter mask during work.

The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma, California, which is now closed, started receiving death threats after former waitress Kimi Stout complained about the incident, ABC 7 reported.

“I would have absolutely abided by the mask rules if they had a sign up that said Black Lives Matter,” Stout explained. (RELATED: California Restaurant Owner Donates $15,000 To Save Struggling Restaurant Amid Pandemic)

Restaurant gets death threats for not allowing server to wear Black Lives Matter mask https://t.co/QhzZvQJ12b pic.twitter.com/ZBJfDbpobt — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2021

“We have been quiet for too long. This entire incident has exploded over an employee that did not want to follow the rules. Plain and simple,” the restaurant wrote in a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday. “We did not fire her, we did not force her out, she made her own decision to quit because she did not want to follow the rules.”

In their Facebook post, the restaurant adds that Stout was “a very good server” and that they are sad to have to lose her.

“We do and have always believed in Black Lives Matter and we know it is a human right issue. I also believe that racism and discrimination have no place in our society.”

In the wake of this recent incident, a Black Lives Matter rally has reportedly been scheduled to take place on Valentine’s Day outside of the California based restaurant.