https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/disney-cancelculture-ginacarano-mandalorian/2021/02/11/id/1009690

The hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus was trending on Twitter after the firing of conservative actress Gina Carano, but “The Mandalorian” hypocrisy has been revealed through a deleted tweet of the show’s star Pedro Pascal.

Carano, 38, was fired by Lucasfilm for her referencing the Holocaust to call out religious persecution of conservatives, but Pascal, 45, made moral comparisons of Nazis and Confederates to former President Donald Trump supporters in a since-deleted tweet, the New York Post reported.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

It was fine for the show’s male star, however.

A tweeter posted with a photo of Pascal’s deleted November 2020 tweet:

“Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian on Disney Plus, was not fired for this post on Instagram comparing Trump supporters to Nazis and Confederates.”

Another tweeter noted the political double standard:

“A tale of 2 galaxies #PedroPascal #GinaCarano no need to #CancelDisneyPlus.”

Michael Cernovich tweeted ire over the irony:

“The blacklisting of Gina Carano is proof that the left views anyone who dissents as people who must be destroyed. They hate you. Don’t live in denial or pretend otherwise. Stop trying to be friends or debate them. They want you in gulags. Get your mind in the [expletive deleted] game!”

Ian Miles Cheong noted Disney was fine with rehiring writer James Dunn after alleged jokes about rape and pedophilia, tweeting:

“Disney canceled Gina Carano apparently because of a social media post where she highlighted the dangers of dehumanizing others, but they rehired someone who made numerous disturbing remarks about rape and pedophilia. Just so you know, this is where Disney stands on morality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

