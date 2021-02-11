https://www.theblaze.com/news/cdc-fully-vaccinated-people-do-not-need-to-quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine.

The CDC issued the new guidance Wednesday.

What are the details?

Newly updated advice on the CDC website states that quarantining for fully vaccinated people is unnecessary, according to NBC News.

The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” as two weeks passing after a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

“In the updated guidance, the CDC said such quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last doses as long as they do not develop any symptoms,” NBC News reported.

The CDC’s website states, “Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still urges fully vaccinated people to follow other safety precautions, including wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding crowds.

“At this time, vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following CDC travel guidance, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance, including guidance related to personal protective equipment use or SARS-CoV-2 testing,” the CDC’s guidance adds.

CNN reported that the CDC says it remains unknown at the time of this reporting how long protection lasts, “so people who had their last shot three months ago or more should still quarantine if they are exposed.”

“This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity, which eases implementation,” the CDC’s website adds.

