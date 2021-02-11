https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/new-cdc-guidelines-reopening-schools-be-released-friday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected Friday to announce guidelines on the reopening of schools across the country, a goal President Biden pledged to fulfill within his first 100 days in office.

After receiving harsh criticism this week for saying if schools only open their doors one day a week they will still be considered open, the White House altered its stance Thursday by saying it will rely on the science from the CDC in making further decisions regarding the reopening of schools.

Referring similar questions back to the CDC, agency Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky clarified that Biden is aiming for a full reopening of schools with students back five days a week whenever that is safely possible.

According to CNN, five key strategies the administration will follow while reopening schools include hand washing, masking, social distancing, cleaning, ventilation and the steps of contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

