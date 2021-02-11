https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-school-reopening/2021/02/11/id/1009592

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for schools reopening on Friday, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Schools reopening safely is a top priority, he said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday. “Tomorrow, the CDC is going to roll out their operating plan to give school districts, local communities, the guidance they need to know to begin to do that and to begin to do that aggressively,” Slavitt said.

