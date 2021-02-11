https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/chicago-man-arrested-again-impersonating-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Chicago man who had previously been arrested three times for impersonating a police officer, including once as a 14-year-old, has been arrested again in connection with the same crime, according to police.

Vincent Richardson was arrested and charged Wednesday with felony impersonation of a police officer, according to Chicago police. He allegedly pretended to be a Chicago police sergeant twice in January and on Feb. 3, according to the Associated Press. Officials have yet to release the details of the incidents.

Richardson was wanted on a warrant and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court.

In 2009, at 14, he was arrested for police impersonation and was so convincing as an officer that he was given a radio and went on patrol with a legitimate officer. In 2013, at the age of 19, Richardson impersonated an officer and was arrested when he attempted to purchase police equipment.

In 2015, at 21-years-old, he was arrested after being pulled over by police while they were investigating a call of shots fired. He was wearing a protective vest and a police duty belt at the time, while also possessing a scanner, BB gun and stun gun.

He was given 18-month sentences for impersonating a police officer after each incident.

