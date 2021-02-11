https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/china-spacecraft-enters-orbit-around-mars/

(ZEROHEDGE) – While space is becoming the next battleground domain for superpower rivalry between the U.S. and China, China announced Wednesday morning its Mars space probe, Tianwen-1, has “successfully” entered the red planet’s orbit.

“China’s first Mars probe Tianwen-1 has successfully entered the orbit of the red planet after a crucial ‘brake’ to decelerate and be captured by Mars gravity,” according to China National Space Administration (CNSA).

CNSA told state-run Global Times after a 15-minute firing of its 3,000-newton engines, Tianwen-1 “reached an elliptical Mars orbit at around 400 kilometers from the planet.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

