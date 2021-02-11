https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cnn-now-comparing-capitol-riots-trump-supporters-killed-rwandan-genocide/

CNN’s Anderson Cooper compared the US Capitol riot to the Rwandan and Bosnian genocides.

Four Trump supporters were killed in the riots. One Trump supporter was shot dead in cold blood and we still don’t know the name of the shooter.

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

For the record… Democrat Susan Rice was widely blamed for being a bystander during the Rwandan genocide.
But facts don’t matter to these people.

Candace Owens weighed in.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...