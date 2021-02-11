https://thehill.com/homenews/media/538528-cnns-cuomo-knocks-cruz-for-breast-milk-tweet-during-impeachment-do-your-damn

CNN host Chris CuomoChris CuomoCNN’s Gupta ‘stunned’ Cuomo said he doesn’t trust health experts Ocasio-Cortez says lawmakers fear colleagues sneaking firearms on House floor Ken Burns says US is experiencing its fourth ‘great crisis’ MORE on his show Wednesday evening sharply criticized Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot NBC’s Mitchell apologizes after wrongly correcting Cruz Shakespeare reference Biden nominee Neera Tanden recalls past discrimination MORE over a tweet about breast milk that the Texas Republican sent during the day’s impeachment trial proceedings.

Cruz set off the CNN host with a tweet sent early Wednesday criticizing a move by one British hospital system to rename gendered terms related to breastfeeding and maternal care in order to be “inclusive of trans & non-binary birthing people without excluding the language of women or motherhood.”

“Orwellian: The words ‘breast milk’ are now forbidden,” Cruz tweeted. “Because science.”

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden. Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

Cuomo addressed the tweet in Wednesday evening, accusing Cruz of being disinterested in the day’s impeachment trial proceedings and urging the senator: “Do your job.”

“Senator Ted Cruz, tweeting during this trial about breast milk. He’s worried about how the term isn’t being accepted anymore. And he says it’s Orwellian,” Cuomo said, displaying the tweet onscreen.

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian,” Cuomo continued, adding: “Breast milk? Why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job.”

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

Cuomo, along with other CNN hosts, has been a vocal critic of Republicans, including Cruz, who supported former President Trump Donald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE‘s challenges to the results of the 2020 election. In December, he clashed with South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDeficit hits 6 billion in first third of year Graham assures Trump of acquittal after rocky start to trial Sanders confronts Tanden over past ‘vicious attacks’ MORE (R) after Graham defended the former president’s calls for investigations into the vote count in Georgia.

