Facebook’s oversight board has been inundated with around 9,000 comments about former President Donald Trump’s suspension — almost a hundred times the submissions for its five prior cases combined, Politico reported.

The oversight board, which was formed late last year and issued its first rulings on content decisions made by Facebook last month, tallied just over 100 submissions for its initial cases, the group’s spokesman Dex Hunter-Torricke told the news outlet.

”This is an order of magnitude greater,” Hunter-Torricke said of public interest in Trump’s case during a virtual discussion Thursday sponsored by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Politico reported. ”There are all sorts of actors and ordinary folks who said this is something that I care about.”

A group of researchers and lawyers, including former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, wrote to the oversight board arguing that Trump’s suspension was ”justified” because he undermined public confidence in the 2020 election results and ”encouraged violent insurrection” against the U.S. Capitol last month, Politico also reported.

”The eventual deplatforming of Trump’s accounts helped defuse a dangerous and antidemocratic situation,” they wrote.

The oversight board last week extended its deadline for submissions on Trump’s case to Friday, and will rule on the matter by at least April, Politico reported.

