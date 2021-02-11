https://www.theblaze.com/news/morgan-wallen-apology-video-n-word

Country music star Morgan Wallen has issued an apology following the

controversy that ensued last week after video of him using the N-word emerged.

TMZ on Feb. 2 shared video of Wallen shouting the N-word after what was described as a rowdy night out on the evening of Jan. 31.

What are the details?

On Wednesday night, Wallen shared a video to his YouTube page and other social media channels, addressing the incident, apologizing for his behavior, and discussing sobriety.

“The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a 72-hour bender, and that’s not something I’m proud of either,” Wallen said. “Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and continue to apologize, because you got caught, and that’s not what I wanted to do. … I let so many people down who mean a lot to me, who have given so much to me. It’s just not fair. I let my parents down, and they’re the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I’m not OK with that.”

He added, “When I look at the times that I’m not [sober], it seems to be when the majority of my mistakes are made.”

The 27-year-old Wallen also added that he is working toward having meaningful conversations with members of the black community to gain a newfound perspective on the use of the N-word.

“This week I heard firsthand some personal stories from black people that honestly shook me,” he added. “And I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t even compare to some of the trials I heard about from them. I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistake,” he continued. “There’s no reason to downplay what I did. It matters and please know I’m carefully choosing my next step in repair.”

Revealing that he’s been sober for several days, Wallen said, “I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions. I want my team, my family, my friends, and even strangers to trust me. Hell, I wanna trust me. Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes i’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try.”

Following the video’s release, Wallen’s record label

dropped him, and a bevy of radio stations across the country refused to play his music.

He concluded the lengthy apology with a quote from the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 11:13 on giving up “childish ways.”

“That’s what I’mma be doing,” Wallen said.







