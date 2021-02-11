https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/curtschilling-halloffame-conservative-cancel/2021/02/11/id/1009723

Owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban is “a coward” for temporarily ceasing the playing of the national anthem, according to baseball legend and political conservative Curt Schilling on Newsmax TV.

“Kids, this is proof positive you can be a billionaire and still have no guts and be a coward,” Schilling told Thursday’s “Stinchfield.” “What he did was embarrassing to the men and women who have stood with their hands over the hearts for that anthem for over 150 years.

“If the anthem doesn’t represent you, then you’re not a citizen of the country. There is so much sacrifice and blood and sweat and tears in that song, and in what it means.”

Schilling added to host Grant Stinchfield that bigotry and racial division serve as a political weapon of Democrats and their complicit friends in the mainstream media.

“We got rid of slavery,” Schilling continued. “There’s always going to be racism in this country — No. 1 because the left will never allow it to die. They need that bogeyman.

“The KKK [Ku Klux Klan] only has a voice anymore because the left allows it. They’re marginalized. They’re nobodies. They don’t exist. They don’t have a platform, but the media gives it to them.

“But Mark Cuban is a coward, and he always has been. The fact of the matter is Mark Cuban is bowing to the whims of the most oppressive genocidal government on the planet in China, and the NBA is as well.”

Schilling also rebuked the hypocrisy of Disney’s Lucasfilm for firing conservative actress Gina Carano, while looking past “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal‘s similar posts about moral equivalence of Nazis in political speech on social media.

“Gina has a new life-long fan in me and millions and millions of others,” Schilling told Stinchfield. “Hollywood and D.C. have the microphones, which is why you hear this vocal minority.

“But, I’ve got to tell ya, hearing Disney — which was founded by one of the largest and most anti-Semitic human beings to ever walk the Earth in Walt Disney — making their opinions known on her post, while protecting another cast member who posted the exact same thing.”

Schilling also hit CNN’s Anderson Cooper for political persecution of conservatives.

“We all eat at the Olive Garden, and we stay at the Holiday Inn; we’re all dumb rednecks,” Schilling said of conservatives according to Cooper. “We’re not allowed to interpret what people saw as grown adults. We’re supposed to live and die by the things we write and text.”

Schilling himself has been a victim of cancel culture, barely missing out on the Hall of Fame in his penultimate vote due to his bold, conservative political views.

“I know I was; I mean, the writers wrote about it; I’m not guessing,” Schilling said of his Hall of Fame snub, which he vows to boycott next year in his final shot at baseball’s top career honor.

“This all started the morning after Game 4 of winning the 2004 World Series, and I came out and supported President [George W.] Bush. It’s been ever since then.”

