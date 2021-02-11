https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538549-dave-ramsey-on-stimulus-checks-if-600-or-1400-changes-your-life-you-were-pretty

Dave Ramsey, known for his financial advice, went on Fox News and criticized the idea of another round of stimulus checks for the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on,” Ramsey said in the interview.

Fox News guest Dave Ramsey: “I don’t believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1400 changes your life you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on.” pic.twitter.com/6r1kTCxt8E — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 11, 2021

Congress has been debating another round of stimulus checks as many are still out of jobs and struggling due to the pandemic.

Ramsey said there are other issues in a person’s life, like career or debt problems, if a stimulus check is that impactful to a person.

“That’s not talking down to folks. I’ve been bankrupt. I’ve been broke. I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up, but this is, again, it is just political rhetoric,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey is most known for his “baby step” program that has helped many people get out of debt and on stable financial ground.

Ramsey also discussed during the interview how he doesn’t believe that student loan forgiveness will help stimulate the economy, and will only benefit those who would have been able to afford to pay off their debts.

Student loan forgiveness has been pushed by many on the left, including President BidenJoe BidenFormer Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Biden raises concerns with Xi in first call with Chinese leader as president Castro: Trump further incited the mob ‘against his own vice president’ MORE, who has endorsed the idea.

Despite not supporting government forgiveness of debt, Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, has paid off $10 million in debt for 8,000 people over the holiday season.

