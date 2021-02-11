https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/dem-rep-castro-tells-senators-that-trillions-of-dollars-are-spent-on-military-to-prevent-the-kind-of-attack-that-occurred-at-the-capitol/

Today the Democrat House managers are concluding the presentation of their case at the Senate impeachment trial, and Rep. Joaquin Castro basically told the senators that January 6th proved that they’re not getting much for the trillions of dollars the U.S. spends to equip and maintain a military:

Wait, seriously?

Or he gets it but hopes nobody else does…

Sometimes they just make it easy by saying that out loud.

That’s entirely believable.

