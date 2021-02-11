https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-raised-spent-3-2-billion-2020-election-four-times-president-trump/

The Democrats raised and spent $3.2 billion in the 2020 election. President Trump spent one-fourth of that.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Democrats somehow raised over $3.2 billion in the 2020 election. This was four times the amount of President Trump:

In total more than $4 billion was raised in the 2020 election with nearly the same amount spent. Ironically, Democrat Michael Bloomberg, who didn’t even win a primary, raised the most money of any candidate.

Bloomberg was a horrible candidate but he had lots of money to blow on the election and helping Joe Biden helped his business in China.

This election was won by China.

