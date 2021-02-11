https://redstatenation.com/the-democrats-video-from-january-6th-used-as-a-main-evidence-contains-footage-filmed-by-antifas-john-sullivan/

Former President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated second impeachment trial began on Tuesday, just a little more than a month following the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building during Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results.

In his opening statements, lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) played a video montage of the events that occurred on January 6, including the speech by Donald Trump in which he encouraged his supporters to march to protest the results at the Capitol.

Shortly after the montage aired and began working its way across the internet, Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) tweeted footage claiming it was edited to leave out Trump’s calls for peaceful protest moments before rioters stormed the Capitol.

Donald Trump Jr. also spoke out, saying the footage was “deceptively edited.”

Convenient that they left this out of the opening video montage at the sham impeachment trial. “Patriotically and peacefully…”pic.twitter.com/rUoblpZXwS — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 9, 2021

The Dems video below:

Democrats kick off impeachment trial with video of Jan. 6, showing Trump’s remarks at the rally followed by the violent and deadly insurrection in the Capitol.

“Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of representatives January 13th for doing that,” Raskin says pic.twitter.com/YOA75QXEnc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in his opening statement Tuesday said the Democrats’ case is “based on cold, hard facts.”

But they did forget to mention the fact that the video that they presented as main evidence contains footage from Antifa’s John Sullivan aka Jayden X.

Screenshot from the footage used in the opening statement below:

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists.

The mainstream media and the fact-checkers tried to protect him and claimed that he was there only to film the whole situation.

Even far-left PolitiFact reviewed Sullivan’s video of the mob into the Capitol and Babbitt’s shooting. They say that it doesn’t show Sullivan clearly engaged in the violence or leading the run-up to the Capitol, although it does show him animated as he spoke with police and rioters from the frontlines.

At points in the video, Sullivan can be heard telling others he was only filming and discouraging violence. At other points, he appeared to encourage what was happening. As rioters scaled a wall outside, for example, he cheered them on. “We did this s—, together,” he said after the barricades came down. “This is f—— history. We’re all a part of this f—— history.”

But Desert News who made an interview with Sullivan claim that some of the 40-minute video he posted to his social media sites contradicts his assertion that he and another woman were “only filming” the actions and not participating as he can be heard in the video encouraging people to join them as they push their way through police barricades.

Sullivan has charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

John Sullivan shot to the limelight after he appeared on CNN for a chat with anchor Anderson Cooper regarding the video he had captured of Ashli Babbitt being shot by a law enforcement officer.

On CNN, he presented himself as a ‘heroic journalist’ who captured the shooting on camera.

Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night.

Video below:



CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol. Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC, and other liberal outlets.

Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, “We did it!”

Video below:



John Sullivan’s brother also stated publicly in writing and on video that he is Antifa.

Video below:

In this post, Jake Sullivan puts in writing the John Sullivan is a member of Antifa.

Images below:





Also, his brother says he is working with the FBI to track down other far-left extremists involved with the Capitol Hill Riot.

John Sullivan was seen in an Antifa training video. He was the leader of the local Antifa movement.

Video below:

John Sullivan is seen is this Antifa Training video. He was the leader of the local Antifa movement. His brother says he is working with the FBI to track down other far-left extremists involved with the Capitol Hill Riot.https://t.co/cdFZgVdQJ3 — President-Elect Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) January 15, 2021

Even after he was arrested by the FBI, not one of the mainstream media decided to change their story about Sullivan and the Dems even used his videos as evidence against Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

