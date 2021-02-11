https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-start-off-thursday-impeachment-hearing-presenting-photos-noted-trump-hater-yang-supporter-baked-alaska-trump-supporter/

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial resumed in the US Senate on Thuesday.

Democrats are using their time to smear all Trump supporters as terrorists.

It’s as if Black Lives Matter and Antifa never existed!

And Democrats are using video from Antifa operatives INSIDE THE US CAPITOL on January 6th. But whatever.

On Thursday Democrats proudly displayed photos of activist “Baked Alaska” inside Pelosi’s office on January 6th.

Tim Gionet, better known online as ‘Baked Alaska’ and a former Buzzfeed employee, was arrested in January for illegally entering the US Capitol building on January 6th.

Baked Alaska was charged by the FBI for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to criminal complaint obtained by The Scoop.

The former Buzzfeed video creator live-streamed himself inside the Capitol on DLive, a popular streaming platform.

Although Buzzfeed is aggressively trying to distance itself from their past connection to Baked Alaska by labeling him a “far-right troll” and a “right-wing extremist,” Baked Alaska endorsed far-left Democrat Andrew Yang for President in 2019, and even filmed a rap music video for a song called “Yang Gang Anthem” that he made about Andrew Yang.

This is who Democrats are using to represent a Trump voter at the sham impeachment trial today.

