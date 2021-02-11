https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dems-block-amendment-ban-illegal-getting-cobra-benefits-stimulus/

(DAILY WIRE) – House Democrats on the Education and Labor Committee blocked two budget amendments late on Tuesday night that would have banned illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded COBRA benefits in Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

“Mr. Chairman, this package establishes an 85% Premium reduction for individuals enrolled in COBRA, the continuation coverage, and reimburses employers for this cost through the payroll tax credit,” Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) said. “My amendment would ensure that taxpayer dollars or tax credits for COBRA coverage in this legislation will only go to those with lawful immigration status. [Mr.] Chairman, America is a nation of laws and regardless of the previous conversations, citizenship is the basis for those laws, and rightfully so.”

