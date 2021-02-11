https://noqreport.com/2021/02/11/dems-fighting-words-trumpers-expose-impeachment-managers/

Members of the impeachment team assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against former President Trump argued on Wednesday that his rhetoric about “fighting” provoked rioters to break into and vandalize the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Article by Bob Unruh via WND.

But even as they were making their charges, the Trump War Room was putting them on the spot, posting the “fight” words that the Democrats themselves have used.

For example, impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in an interview he would “fight like hell.”

FLASHBACK: Rep. Jamie Raskin in an interview with the Atlantic in 2019: “Let’s hope for the best, be prepared for the worst, and go fight like hell…” pic.twitter.com/Z3jlfH10Er — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

It was to urge his social media followers to take action after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died last year.

He also said, in 2017, he would “fight like hell for liberal democracy.” And during the Russian-collusion investigation, he said, “This is our democracy – fight for it.”

For his part, Trump said to his rally attendees they should “fight like hell” for their country.

Fox News said the Trump campaign account “turned the tables” on the Democrats, who are not expected to get enough votes to convict Trump of inciting insurrection, as claimed by Pelosi in an article that was supported by no witnesses and no evidence in the House.

FLASHBACK: Rep. Jamie Raskin on September 23, 2020: “We must fight like hell…” pic.twitter.com/nN2KnJxJY2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

FLASHBACK: Rep. Jamie Raskin on September 23, 2020: “We must fight like hell…” pic.twitter.com/nN2KnJxJY2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

Similarly, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who mischaracterized a constitutional scholar’s opinion on impeachment on Tuesday, talked about his “fight to take back Congress.”

Follow NOQ Report on



FLASHBACK: Rep. Joe Neguse in 2018: “humbled to have the support of such a fearless leader as we fight to take back Congress…” pic.twitter.com/2mPiTdhaMw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who had a relationship with a Chinese spy, also came in for criticism.

“I’ll fight like hell.” – Rep. Eric Swalwell in 2019. pic.twitter.com/iD7Z1CggcO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

One of the many reasons Swalwell was a ridiculous choice for impeachment manager. He’s talking about threats to officials.. but when Susan Collins and her staff got violent rape threats during the Kavanaugh confirmation he tweeted “boo hoo” and “where are you sleeping?” pic.twitter.com/gzhoHhKpko — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2021

Rep. Ted Lieu was cited for having promised to “fight back.”

FLASHBACK: Rep. Ted Lieu on November 11, 2017: “when they go low, we fight back.” pic.twitter.com/K0vN4hxEC6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

Significantly, the Democrats’ video of statements by President Trump during the Jan. 6 rally left out him saying, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

