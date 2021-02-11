https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dickmorris-trial-senate-bloodlust/2021/02/11/id/1009717

This second Senate impeachment trial is not about former President Donald Trump’s words as much as his detractors’ “bloodlust” in seeking “vengeance,” according to presidential strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

“The key element that’s going on is that the Republicans and the conservatives see this as a lynching,” Morris told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.” “This is not an effort to kick Trump out. This is an effort to kick Trump on the way out — not motivated by any concern for what he did or didn’t do, but by a simple bloodlust and desire for vengeance, which can only be appeased by the blood of Donald Trump.

“And it’s purely bloodlust and revenge that we’re seeing it work in the floor of the Senate today.”

Morris admitted there are even “traitors” within the Republican Party bitter and jealous of the Trump phenomenon: “a true difference between the true believers and the make believers,” Morris told host Sean Spicer.

“I think that the key thing to understand here is that Trump made a hostile takeover of the Republican Party,” Morris added. “It wasn’t a welcome takeover. It was a hostile takeover.

“Trump came in and blew them all out and won the nomination and took over the party,” Morris continued. “Now that Trump is on his way out, they’re coming forth like cockroaches from the woodwork and claiming that there’s a schism in the party.”

