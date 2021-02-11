https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/did-an-editor-review-this-nbc-news-sure-has-an-interesting-way-of-characterizing-americas-relationship-with-china/

Scoop from NBC News on where the Biden administration is at so far on the international stage:

Notice anything interesting?

Well, yes. There’s that. Not really a surprise, sadly.

But there’s something else in NBC News’ tweet. Can you spot it?

Apparently NBC News realized they’d made a little mistake and took steps to correct it. Well, sort of:

Almost had it, NBC News!

Don’t you hate it when that happens?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...