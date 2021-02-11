https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/did-an-editor-review-this-nbc-news-sure-has-an-interesting-way-of-characterizing-americas-relationship-with-china/

Scoop from NBC News on where the Biden administration is at so far on the international stage:

In his first weeks in office, President Biden has made a flurry of international phone calls to American allies, including the leaders of Canada, Britain, France, Japan and China. But Israeli PM Netanyahu has so far not received a call. https://t.co/J8KAv6Fc1C — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021

Notice anything interesting?

Well, yes. There’s that. Not really a surprise, sadly.

But there’s something else in NBC News’ tweet. Can you spot it?

Interesting you include China in a list of American allies — Kevin Michael Pasko (@PaskoKM) February 11, 2021

Ah yes! The ever loyal Chinese ally. We’re saved! — Chris Cox (@CoffeeShopSage) February 11, 2021

That famous American ally, China. https://t.co/WcZmDbhsur — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 11, 2021

Buddies, even! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2021

China is not an ally — DOCTOR Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) February 11, 2021

China is an “ally”? Did an editor review this? — Jim Maruschak🆗️ (@JimMaruschak) February 11, 2021

Apparently NBC News realized they’d made a little mistake and took steps to correct it. Well, sort of:

Stealth edit alert: @NBCNews removes “China” from list of “American allies” called by President Biden. Article contains nothing noting the editing/revision. See screenshots and link to archived version below:https://t.co/BIXQffA43ihttps://t.co/EaR7ttaVXV pic.twitter.com/C0Dx5JItzf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 11, 2021

Almost had it, NBC News!

TFW you stealth edit the article but forget to re-do the tweet:https://t.co/Ij2fahLVd0 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 11, 2021

Don’t you hate it when that happens?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

