Disney faced widespread backlash late on Wednesday after a production company that they own announced that it had parted ways with conservative actress Gina Carano after the actress posted some things to social media that some claimed were offensive.

One post, which was a screenshot of someone else’s post that she uploaded to her own account, compared the current divisive political climate in the U.S. to events that took place in Nazi Germany, which critics claimed was her equating Republicans with Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm, a production company owned by Disney, said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Disney’s firing of Carano sparked instant widespread backlash online with “#CancelDisneyPlus” rocketing to the very top of Twitter’s trending news list. Carano was one of the stars on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

In response to Carano’s firing, critics noted how Disney rehired a director that had been fired over disturbing sexually explicit tweets, Disney’s business dealings in communist China, and other controversy that the company has faced in recent years.

“Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor,” Daily Caller editor Katrina Haydon wrote. “This is not only uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering.”

“The point that Gina Carano’s post made isn’t even a ‘wild take,’ and she certainly isn’t the first person to get cancelled for viewpoints that differ from the woke mob,” Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott added. “What a dangerous, sad era to live in — where expressing a particular view could cost you your livelihood.”

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong weighed in on the news by bringing up Disney rehiring James Gunn after the company fired him over sexually explicit social media posts, including posts that mentioned children.

“Disney canceled Gina Carano apparently because of a social media post where she highlighted the dangers of dehumanizing others, but they rehired someone who made numerous disturbing remarks about rape and pedophilia,” Cheong wrote. “Just so you know, this is where Disney stands on morality.”

Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon noted: “Earlier this week @andersoncooper compared the January 6 events in DC to the Rwandan genocide, in which nearly 1 million people died.”

“As long as Disney caters to China’s human rights abuses and literal concentration camps for $$$, pretty much any excuse they use to fire an actor over offensive social media posts is beyond ridiculous. It’s that simple,” Political commentator Stephen Miller tweeted. “And everyone retweeting this in agreement will still subscribe to Disney+ You’re also the problem.”

Miller later tweeted out a photo of Uyghurs that were locked up in Chinese concentration camps.

“Disney was okay with profiting off China’s human rights abuses but fired @ginacarano, who was badass on Mando, at the behest of a woke social media mob because our cultural and corporate elites are pieces of shit and deserve your absolute contempt,” Daily Caller social media editor Greg Price wrote. “You can be an genuinely cool person like Gina Carano or Chris Pratt, but the woke mob demands you put your pronouns in your bio or they’ll come for your head and corporate America will go along with it because they suck.”

Gun rights activist and conservative commentator Dana Loesch tweeted: “People are louder with their faux outrage over Carano being conservative than they are Disney filming ‘Mulan’ in China’s Xinjiang province (where CCP is murdering Uighurs) and THANKING CCP in the credits. GTFO.”

“If Gina Carano is legitimately fired, it does nothing but confirm the obvious landscape of culture and entertainment. Stop with this ‘both sides are the same’ bulls**t, you culturally inept jackass,” political commentator Eric July tweeted. “These leftist crackheads have the control and demand absolute allegiance.”

“I’m watching 30 Rock which had Alec Baldwin in it. He seems like an abhorrent person but is great in it. It would never cross my mind to yell about him. I don’t get why it’s the angriest, most hateful people online who get to decide who is allowed on TV,” writer Frank Fleming wrote on Twitter. “Gina Carano is not more offensive than what happened to the Uighur Muslims, something neither Disney nor the people going after her cared about. Why is everything these days controlled by the pettiest people?”

“The blacklisting of Gina Carano is proof that the left views anyone who dissents as people who must be destroyed,” political commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted. “They hate you. Don’t live in denial or pretend otherwise. Stop trying to be friends or debate them. They want you in gulags. Get your mind in the f***ing game!”

“The stuff she tweeted is abhorrent,” author Christian Schneider wrote. “But if what she was tweeting was just as crazy, but on the left, she’d still be working for Lucasfilm.”

