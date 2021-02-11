https://www.dailywire.com/news/disney-fires-actress-gina-carano-after-post-comparing-hating-someone-over-politics-to-nazi-germany

Disney reportedly fired conservative actress Gina Carano on Wednesday because of a series of posts she made on social media that critics claimed were offensive.

The post that generated the most controversy was nothing more than a screenshot of another person’s post that she then posted onto her own Instagram account. The post compared the current politically divisive culture in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

The screenshot stated:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

“As Carano has been an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and has often complained about backlash against her conservative opinions, many critics took the post as her equating Republicans with Jews in Nazi Germany,” The Washington Post reported. “The post has since been deleted, but not before fans captured the moment and shared it widely. Critics called for the actress to be fired for her online rhetoric under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which trended on Twitter on Wednesday.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm, a production company that is owned by Disney, said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Variety highlighted a couple of other posts that supposedly offended some people:

Another photo on Carano’s story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head. The caption said “Meanwhile in California.” Both posts were removed from Carano’s Instagram story Wednesday afternoon. Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f***ing wild” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

The Daily Mail highlighted other things that Carano did on social media that triggered leftists, including when she put “beep/bop/boop” in her bio on Twitter instead of listing pronounes.

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives,” Carano wrote in September. “After months of harassing me in every way, I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio…beep/bop/boop. I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

Gina Carano putting boop/bop/beep in her name after the Twitter mob was angry she wouldn’t put her pronouns in her bio will always be legendary pic.twitter.com/fRFUGmYLUY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2021

The Daily Mail also highlighted a tweet from Carano following the 2020 election that was somehow controversial.

“We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today,” Carano wrote. “Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

It’s worth noting that many of the things that Carano said in that tweet have been things that conservatives have long championed, like requiring voter ID laws. In that tweet, Carano did not promote the claim that the election was stolen and rather appeared to focus on how people did not feel confident in the outcome of the election.

