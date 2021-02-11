http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s6ZFewnYYVw/

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on Twitter earlier Wednesday and just hours later, Lucasfilm did just that. The studio said late Wednesday that Gina Carano is no longer a part of the cast of the popular Disney Plus-Star Wars series The Mandalorian, after Carano shared a social media post that critics said likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the current U.S. political climate.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Her talent agency, UTA, has also dropped her as a client, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Carano fell under heavy criticism after she tweeted, then deleted, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children.”

The actor’s post continued: “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the Star Wars spinoff series, didn’t delete the post before it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend on Twitter. A former MMA champion, Carano was under constant scrutiny from a social media mob that took issue last August with social media posts in which she described some Black Lives Matter activists as “cowards and thugs.” In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”.. they are cowards and bullies. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020 The Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6 star received a flood of death threats on Twitter after refusing to list her preferred pronouns in her Twitter bio. The harassment and threats were extensive. But Carano mocked those pressuring her by joking that her pronouns are “boop/bop/beep.” I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as “Racist” Transphobe” “Bitch” “Weirdo” “ I hope you die” “I hope you lose your career” “your fat, you’re ugly”. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020 The calls for her firing from the Disney show escalated in November, after Carano posted a meme showing two men placing face masks over their eyes, with the caption: “BREAKING NEWS: Democratic government leaders now recommends [sic] we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.” pic.twitter.com/yJnnKVjume — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 15, 2020 According the Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm scrapped plans to cast Carano as the star of her own Disney Plus series following her November tweets. Carano has yet to comment on her firing. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book . Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson

