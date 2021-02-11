https://hannity.com/media-room/double-standard-trump-team-calls-out-list-of-dems-for-using-term-fight-like-hell-in-last-4-years/

Donald Trump’s Impeachment Team ripped the House ‘Managers’ and other far-left politicians this week for attacking the former President’s use of the term “fight like hell” despite using similar language over the last four years.

“The Trump team turned the tables on the Democratic Party’s impeachment managers on Wednesday, after they claimed once again that the former president’s “fight like hell” rhetoric at a Jan. 6 rally in Washington helped spark the riot at the U.S. Capitol,” reports Fox News.

“I like that,” Lieu said at the time. “But I like better, ‘When they go low, we fight back.’”

Read the full report at Fox News.

