https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-vaccinses-covid-coronavirus/2021/02/11/id/1009601

It should be “open season” by April for “virtually everybody and anybody in any category” to get their COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

“As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach which is really much more accelerated than what you’re seeing now,” Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden’s COVID team and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Today.”

He added that as the nation gets into and toward the end of April, pharmacies, community vaccine centers, and mobile units will step up the pace of vaccinations, and he believes the effort is meeting up with Biden’s targets.

“Hopefully, as we get into the early spring, we’ll have a much greater acceleration of dosage,” said Fauci.

Once everyone is able to get vaccinations, it will still take several more months, “hopefully, as we get into the middle and end of the summer,” the goal of having the overwhelming majority of people in the United States vaccinated will be reached, said Fauci.

He added that he is taking the spread of a coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom seriously, but he would not say he’s worried about it.

“There’s a little bit of a difference,” he said. “You ask yourself what you can do about it. The sobering news is that it does spread more rapidly … the uplifting news is that the vaccines that we now have, the Moderna and Pfizer and very likely the ones coming online soon seem to do well against this U.K. variant.”

Fauci also addressed the CDC’s endorsement on double masking, saying that in his opinion, people should wear at least one mask but a tighter first can be achieved with two masks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

