A former employee of Planned Parenthood is speaking out about the organization’s “abhorrent” transgender activism and revealing that trans-identifying kids have become a “cash cow” for the No. 1 provider of abortion in America.

Wall Street Journal contributor and author Abigail Shrier interviewed the former employee, who spoke to her anonymously for her Feb. 8 newsletter, and described how as a “Reproductive Health Assistant” she was responsible for providing hormone prescriptions to teenage girls who identify as boys and request them. According to her testimony, no doctors were present to evaluate the teenage girls her Planned Parenthood clinic serviced, the girls were not always accompanied by a parent, and the “clinic manager” responsible for deciding who should receive testosterone or other hormones had “no prior medical experience.”

The unidentified employee claims to have worked at a Planned Parenthood clinic that services a small town of about 30,000 people. She anecdotally shared that her clinic would service 1-2 biologically female teens seeking testosterone for “gender-affirming hormone care” daily.

From Shrier's newsletter:

There were no doctors at the clinic where she worked. Nurse practitioners were the professionals with the highest medical training, she said. The clinic employed a gender counselor who had “no actual professional credentials or formal training other than being MtF” (that is, a male-to-female transgender person). Adolescents would come and speak to this gender counselor and Planned Parenthood would then forward the counselor’s “notes to an actual licensed mental health professional somewhere off-site, and rubber stamp approve the patients to begin their transition. This is basically how they circumvented the requirement to speak to an actual counselor,” according to the employee’s Twitter post. Whether patients received specific treatments—a course of testosterone, say—was decided by the “clinic manager,” with “no prior medical experience” whose prior job was “managing a Wendy’s,” the employee wrote. Each day, new teen girls would present at the clinic (sometimes with mom). They often arrived in groups of girlfriends, all claiming childhood histories of gender dysphoria and asking to be put on testosterone. Did she believe their testimonies? “I think they were telling what they perceived to be their authentic history to them at the time. Like, I was a 13 year old girl, you know. Everything is very dire, everything needs to be remedied immediately,” she said. In any case, the script Planned Parenthood instructed her to read from didn’t grant much room for evaluation of patient histories. “The questions that we asked were like, very closed ended…It would be, ‘you know, at what age did this start’? Boom that is it. ‘What kinds of dysphoria do you feel’? Boom that’s it, you know? ‘What do you want out of your transition’? ‘Do you want top surgery?’ ‘Do you want bottom surgery’?”

The former employee described how many of the patients who came to Planned Parenthood seemed to have “serious emotional issues, a lot of them had a history of abuse and baggage.” Some also had “self-harm scars” or “fresh self-harm marks,” but the employee claims Planned Parenthood would not address these issues before moving on to recommend affirming the patients’ self-diagnosis of gender dysphoria and recommending hormone treatment, which contains serious risks including decreased sexual function, increased health risks, sterility, and more.

The ex-employee also described how providing cross-sex hormone treatments to trans-identifying children is a lucrative business for Planned Parenthood.

“[T]rans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation,” the ex-employee said.

Shrier notes that in recent years Planned Parenthood has become one of the largest providers of hormone therapy for trans-individuals in the nation.

The employee defended Planned Parenthood’s role in providing “vital services for women,” but also said “their recent roles in trans activism are abhorrent, and they’re digging their own grave.”

“I’ll tell you, I struggled with the morality and reconciling of our actions in giving these kids testosterone and estrogen and stuff. I struggled with that more than I did being in operating room for like a 20 week abortion. It’s a lot to see these kids, like, interpret their feelings in such a way that they end up being confused about their gender,” she told Shrier.

She also said that, as far as she knew, virtually none of the adolescents who came to her Planned Parenthood clinic for hormone treatment were turned away.

“None of the girls,” she said. “One of the boys who did confess that he smoked so much weed that he was doubling up on his estrogen … We did end up ceasing his therapy until he saw — I think it was like a substance abuse counselor or something like that. But other than that, we never turned away anybody.”

