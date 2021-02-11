https://politicrossing.com/twitter-locks-down-james-okeefes-and-the-project-veritas-account/

Twitter comes to Facebook’s defense once again. Twitter just locked down James O’Keefe’s and the Project Veritas account for reporting on Facebook VP Guy Rosen’s statements. Guy Rosen has stated that Facebook “freezes” comments in places that algorithms think there “may be” hate speech. This post supposedly violated Twitters “rules”. Project Veritas has been releasing leaked recordings of Facebook employees revealing what is really going on behind the scenes.

This was just the latest in Project Veritas reporting on Facebook and the censorship going on. Yesterday they posted a video on Twitter confronting another Facebook executive over his comment that Facebook has “too much power” in recently leaked tapes.

BREAKING: @Facebook Head of Global Affairs @nick_clegg FLEES THE SCENE When @Project_Veritas Journalist Confronts Him Over His Comment That Facebook Has “Too Much Power” In Recently Leaked Insider Tape#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/xSXqhhkrVd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 9, 2021

More about Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.

Today, O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board, so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

As a legally recognized and fully-reporting enterprise, Project Veritas is the most effective non-profit on the national scene, period.

Project Veritas journalists working undercover on their own or by, with and through idealistic insiders bring to the American people the corrupt private truths hidden behind the walls of their institutions.

Throughout this website, there are in-depth and honest discussions of Project Veritas success, mistakes and the lies opponents tell about O’Keefe and his organization.

Mostly, there are stories about successful impacts the organization has led at the local, state and national levels: ending federal funding of the corrupt Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, or ACORN, twice forcing the New Hampshire legislature to tighten voter ID laws—the second time overriding the governor’s veto, exposing political bias in the mainstream media outlets like CNN and a report led to ABC News suspending senior correspondent David Wright and taking him off all political coverage upon his return.

The biggest audience for any Project Veritas video was the release of the “hot mic” confession by ABC News anchor Amy Robach to her studio crew she had the whole Jeffrey Epstein story, but her network suppressed it because of pressure from the British Royal family.

Maybe better than that, the ABC News insider who gave Project Veritas the tape is still inside ABC News.

When Project Veritas takes on an investigation, the pattern is clear:

Project Veritas launches an investigation with the placement of our undercover journalists. The rollout of our findings creates a growing and uncontainable firestorm of press coverage.

Corruption is exposed, leaders resign, and organizations are shut down.

Project Veritas gets immediate, measurable and impactful results–and our return on investment is unparalleled.

There are many ways to be a part of Project Veritas from becoming an insider, undercover journalist, a video editor or contributor.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues that are raised through its investigations, nor do we encourage others to do so. Our goal is to inform the public of wrongdoing and allow the public to make judgments on the issues.

Mission Statement

Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.









