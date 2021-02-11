https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-ice-director-sounds-alarm-biden-flooding-america-with-illegal-immigrants-to-expand-democrats-power

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan sounded the alarm during a Fox News interview this week over the Biden administration’s immigration policies, saying that what is happening is not an accident and that it was “designed to be this way” to give Democrats more political power.

“Be clear what’s happening here, President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction, which means more tragedies gonna come,” Homan said. “Mark my word, people will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. This is, it’s coming. And you know, we’ve been talking about this for two years. And it’s already started Steve … I want to mention one more thing. There’s a national sex offender operation planned last week, last week called Operation Talon. They were targeting the arrest of sexual convicted sexual offenders, including child molesters, they canceled the operation on the heels of this memorandum. So it’s already started, we have sexual predators who are here illegally walking the streets, in our communities, because of the the actions of this administration.”

Homan said that the memo from the Biden administration was the most “most anti-law enforcement, pro-criminal policy” that he has even seen in his 34 years in federal law enforcement.

“This is sending a message to the rest of the world,” he said. “The border is surging and in the memo, he said we have to do this, we have to redeploy resources to the border to deal with the asylum cases. They fail to mention the surge at the border is of their own making because of their promises and their enticements.”

“That’s why there’s a surge at the border, but they want this. This is designed to be this way,” he continued. “They they’re bringing millions of people into this country who will now be counted on the census because Joe Biden overturned that, which leads to seats in the House [and] Electoral College in elections. This is power over public safety, the quest for power over protecting American citizens.”

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS HOST: President Joe Biden’s plan to reshape America’s immigration policy through executive order hitting a roadblock after a federal judge extended the suspension of Biden’s deportation freeze of 100 days. But some major changes are still to come. And it’s been revealed the White House has guidelines to limit arrests and deportations by ICE. We’ve been talking about it for the last couple of days. Here react is Fox News contributor and retired ICE director Tom Homan. Tom, good morning to you. TOM HOMAN, FORMER ICE DIRECTOR: Good morning. DOOCY: So these these guidelines that are circulating it makes it sound like you know, for the average crime, that somebody who is in this country illegally commits, they’re not going to get deported. So it’s harder to arrest them, which means it’s harder to deport them. HOMAN: Exactly. And that’s what they’re doing. They’re circumventing the judge’s order. And you know, thank God for the AG in Texas who’s taking the time. And thanks to Chip Roy, Chip Roy has led a group of 50 senators that has sent a letter asking about this. Look, I’m a part of that lawsuit, I actually filed an affidavit with the Texas AG explaining to him the consequences of such a policy because look, you and I Steve would the last couple of years, every time someone was released from a sanctuary jail, they commit a murder, committed rape, we talk about it for a couple of days and it goes away. Be clear what’s happening here, the President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction, which means more tragedies gonna come. Mark my word, will people die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. This is, it’s coming. And you know, we’ve been talking about this for two years. And it’s already started Steve … I want to mention one more thing. There’s a National Sex Offender operation planned last week, last week called Operation Talon. They were targeting the arrest of sexual convicted sexual offenders, including child molesters, they canceled the operation on the heels of this memorandum. So it’s already started, we have sexual predators who are here illegally walking the streets, in our communities, because of the the actions of this administration. DOOCY: Well, you look at the numbers. Surging numbers, the daily average flow last month was 2,000. Before last month, it was 2000. Now it is 3,500. There were portions of the Arizona border that law enforcement had seen gigantic increases and those had completely gone dead during the the Trump administration. And then when you look at last calendar year, 103,000 total arrests, 90% of those who were arrested, had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. But now because given the fact that the law enforcement is so hamstrung in who they can arrest and who they can deport, what’s going to happen all those people? HOMAN: You know, there is no reason to reprioritize what ICE does. If they would have clearly looked at a data, 91% of everybody that ICE arrests, is either a convicted criminal or pending criminal charges. What they just did, they took 95%, and that’s not an exaggeration, 95% of the criminals, ICE have arrested, are now off the table. They’re free in the community, and what kind of message that sent to the rest of the world? If you’re coming to the country illegally, if you can get past the Border Patrol, don’t commit an aggravated felony, and your home free, you get to stay because ICE is not looking for you. It’s no longer illegal to be here illegally. In my 34 years of doing this job, and I started as a Border Patrol agent, I climbed the ladder to be an ICE Director, first one to climb up to the ranks, when I read this policy, this is the most anti-law enforcement, pro-criminal policy that I could ever imagine in my worst nightmare. I cannot believe they put us in writing. This is sending a message to the rest of the world. The border is surging and in the memo, he said we have to do this, we have to redeploy resources to the border to deal with the asylum cases. They fail to mention the surge at the border is of their own making because of their promises and their enticements. That’s why there’s a surge at the border, but they want this. This is designed to be this way. They they’re bringing millions of people into this country who will now be counted on the census because Joe Biden overturned that, which leads to seats in the House [and] Electoral College in elections. This is power over public safety, the quest for power over protecting American citizens.

