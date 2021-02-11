https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/gay-father-mixed-race-children-white-san-francisco-school-board/

(DAILY CALLER) – A gay father was denied a spot on the San Francisco School Board’s Parent Advisory Council due to his race during a Feb. 9 meeting.

Seth Brenzel was unanimously endorsed by the sitting members of the Parent Advisory Council for one of the council’s four open seats. The Advisory Council specifically noted that it was lacking representation from “LGBTQ+ families, and those with experience with foster youth.” Brenzel and his husband are adoptive fathers.

Before the school board began even considering Brenzel’s appointment, however, Commissioner Matt Alexander expressed concern about “creating [a] space that over-represent[s] white parents.”

