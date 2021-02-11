https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/george-conway-denies-knowing-about-the-john-weaver-allegations-or-receiving-anything-of-value-from-the-lincoln-project/

George Conway denied knowing anything about the John Weaver allegations in response to the AP’s bombshell this morning:

For the record: No one ever told me of these complaints being made to the Lincoln project, and the first I ever heard that Weaver may have done anything questionable were rumors I heard well after the election, and long after I ceased active involvement with the organization. https://t.co/H0yhBvau0f — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2021

He also said he “never received anything of value from the Lincoln Project, save for one very nice $169 Rode NT-USB condenser microphone”:

And I never received anything of value from the Lincoln Project, save for one very nice $169 Rode NT-USB condenser microphone, which Ron Steslow kindly provided to me for podcasting. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2021

But he’s OK with everyone else cashing in. Ka-ching!

I don’t begrudge those who did receive fair compensation for their work; they were political professionals who formed a tremendous team that did amazing work, from top to bottom, from start to finish. And I’m proud to have helped do whatever I could to defeat Donald Trump. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2021

He’s also disappointed in “the handling of Weaver” but doesn’t want that to “detract from the fine works that so many people did on behalf of the Lincoln Project to help rid the country of the scourge” of the guy he championed in 2016:

But I am disappointed in the handling of Weaver, if this report is accurate, and hope it does not detract from the fine work that so many people did on behalf of the Lincoln Project to help rid the country of the scourge of Donald Trump. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2021

Hack.

***

