https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/george-conway-denies-knowing-about-the-john-weaver-allegations-or-receiving-anything-of-value-from-the-lincoln-project/

George Conway denied knowing anything about the John Weaver allegations in response to the AP’s bombshell this morning:

He also said he “never received anything of value from the Lincoln Project, save for one very nice $169 Rode NT-USB condenser microphone”:

But he’s OK with everyone else cashing in. Ka-ching!

He’s also disappointed in “the handling of Weaver” but doesn’t want that to “detract from the fine works that so many people did on behalf of the Lincoln Project to help rid the country of the scourge” of the guy he championed in 2016:

Hack.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...