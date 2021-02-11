https://nationalfile.com/george-soros-met-with-deposed-myanmar-leader-now-his-influence-there-is-overthrown/

Globalist billionaire George Soros held meetings in 2013 and 2017 with Myanmar’s deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and held great influence over her regime, records reveal. Soros’ son Alexander visited Myanmar in 2020. Suu Kyi has been a neoliberal cause celebre feted at Buckingham Palace and championed by Hollywood actors Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell. Now, the military has overthrown Suu Kyi, alleging election fraud. This is causing concern in Soros-world, and thus it is causing concern with the Biden White House.

The Biden administration is strongly involving itself in Myanmar affairs. The Biden regime is threatening Myanmar’s military to give up control of the country and revert back to the government that Suu Kyi led. The Biden administration has announced sanctions on Myanmar generals. Biden’s Secretary of State Tony Blinken is working the phones including with the Japanese Foreign Minister. There are protests among Myanmar natives outside the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan, where neoliberals have long struggled to compel Japan to accept mass immigration.

In Myanmar, anti-military protesters are holding very neoliberal-sounding signs in English.

The news outlet Eleven Myanmar reported on George Soros’ son Alexander Soros visiting Myanmar in January 2020 before the Chinese Foreign Minister’s trip to Myanmar. The outlet cited amazing sources to reveal that George Soros personally met multiple times with Aung San Suu Kyi, in 2013 and 2017, and held massive power in Myanmar with her government, with Kyi appointing her national security adviser right after meeting with George Soros.

Eleven Myanmar reported: “Alexander Soros, son of the the American Billionaire George Soros, had paid a visit to Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw – a week before the Chinese President Xi Jinping makes his official visit at the behest of President Win Myint on January 17 and 18. Alexander, as stated on his social media account, is “back to work” in Nay Pyi Taw before Xi makes his first ever trip to Myanmar in 19 years…Similar to the “coincidence” of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Myanmar before State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s trip to defend against the ICJ lawsuit, Alexander Soros is here in Myanmar before the Chinese chief gets here. George Soros, now 89 years old, has also been criticised as manipulating Myanmar’s politics with him supporting over 100 organizations through the Open Society Foundation (OSF), as stated on the foundation’s website. The OSF has been spending billions of US dollars in over 100 countries across the world under differently labeled projects…

The book written by Soe Thane, ‘Myanmar’s Transformation and U Thein Sein: An insider’s account by U Soe Thane’, also claims that George Soros, as per his modus operandi to paint the image he wants through lavish funding across the world, had also tried to do the same with the Myanmar government.

The author, ex-Union Minister Soe Thane, of the book recounts on how George Soros and the then-president Thein Sein began contact all the way to the social projects that was carried out in cooperation.

And that George Soros had tried to extract information that he wants from the government, later going onto put in large amount of funds into the Rohingya (as originally stated in the book) affairs.

It says that Thein Sein and George Soros met in 2012 where the latter helped with education and health projects. In 2013, George Soros met with the president and Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other ministers. The book also stated that he only ever met with Aung San Suu Kyi and other ministers at Nay Pyi Taw’s Myat Taw Win Hotel where he stayed. Again in 2014 and 2015, he met with the president again, later meeting with the author Soe Thane himself – asking the author to request of the president for appointing Thaung Tun as the minister to go around the world to invite investments in to the country. That request was rejected by the president later, according to the book.

The book also goes on to state that on January 13, 2017, George Soros again came to Nay Pyi Taw to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi and the next day, Thaung Tun was appointed as the National Security Adviser.” (ELEVEN MYANMAR PASSAGE ENDS)

Of course, Hollywood actors Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell have been agitating for years AGAINST the military of Myanmar, which the neoliberals call Burma. The Global Elites support the recently deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whom American neoliberals compare to Nelson Mandela.

