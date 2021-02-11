https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/raphael-warnock-georgia-election-board-raffensperger/2021/02/11/id/1009675

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and the New Georgia Project are under investigation by the State Election Board over an allegation that they were late to deliver about 1,200 voter registration applications in 2019, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Warnock was named as a respondent in the case because he was listed as the former chief executive, but the New Georgia Project claims that the state has misidentified him as the former CEO and that he was actually the chairman of the board.

An investigator for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said that the organization’s representatives hand-delivered the voter registration applications, 1,268 in total, to the elections office for Gwinnett County outside the allotted time to bring in applications after they’ve been received by the voter, which is 10 days.

New Georgia Project CEO Nse Ufot told the newspaper earlier this week that the investigation is nothing more than a “partisan attack” by Raffensperger, who is caving in to pressure from former President Donald Trump, who claimed that voter fraud caused him to lose the state in the 2020 presidential election.

“Instead of pushing back against that disinformation, he decided to turn on voting rights organizations and dedicate press conferences and resources to casting aspersions on groups like ours,” Ufot said. “There isn’t anything to it. It’s designed to impugn our reputation and frame the awesome work that we’re doing to expand Georgia’s electorate as something nefarious and illegal, and it’s not.”

