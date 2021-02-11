https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/11/gina-carano-and-costar-both-made-nazi-analogies-hers-was-better-and-she-got-fired/

Disney-owned Lucasfilm fired “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano this week after the vocally conservative actress made a holocaust comparison in the wrong direction, according to the executives of the Star Wars franchise.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote on Instagram. “Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Carano was promptly fired for the posts, which made the completely logical point that mass political violence begins with hatred of one’s neighbors.

Social media has called to #FireGinaCarano after she shared this on her Instagram Story >> pic.twitter.com/HgIUg1XuvS — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) February 10, 2021

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a spokesman for Lucasfilm told Variety Magazine. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano’s agents at United Talent Agency also dropped her as a client, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While woke corporate executives cancel the rising actress for citing a Holocaust comparison, the left spent the last five years engaging in the same comparisons without consequence, manufacturing hysteria around Republicans by likening them to Nazis.

Carano’s own “Mandalorian” co-star Pedro Pascal made a Nazi comparison to Trump’s border policies in 2018, likening detention of immigrant children to rounding up Jews in Nazi Germany. Since the comparison took aim at Trump, Pascal’s commentary was permissible. When Carano flipped the coin, however, it was a racist offense that warranted firing.

Disney+ must immediately fire any actor who has made an overwrought Holocaust comparison pic.twitter.com/kPO81Qf38X — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021

Holocaust comparisons to contemporary events have consistently drawn criticism from Jewish groups, which say that such analogies cheapen the tragedy of the 20th century that claimed the lives of an estimated 6 million Jews. Such comparisons are often bad-faith attempts to smear political opponents as extremists, invoking the imagery of genocide to do so. In 2019, the Holocaust Museum released a statement condemning left-wing comparisons of migrant detention facilities to Adolf Hitler’s concentration camps.

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary,” the museum said in a press release. “That position has repeatedly and unambiguously been made clear in the Museum’s official statement on the matter – a statement that is reiterated and reaffirmed now.”

The rare public statement followed New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez characterizing facilities at the border as Nazi detention centers. “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez told her millions of followers on Instagram.

“I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say, we should not, that ‘Never Again’ means something,” she continued, referring to a popular slogan used following the Holocaust. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez is by no means a lone figure on the left comparing Trump and Republicans to the Third Reich. President Joe Biden did so in September and again as recently as last month.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” Biden said of Trump on MSNBC last fall.

On CNN, the network’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour compared the Trump administration to Kristallnacht, an attack on German Jews that marked a focal point in the early days of the genocide.

CNN compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews pic.twitter.com/T5EcBjeDXi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 13, 2020

At issue for the Hollywood leftists purging Carano from their payroll isn’t her Holocaust post. At issue is Carano daring to challenge the narrative and flip the script.

The crux of Carano’s argument, meanwhile, remains an especially important point today as Democrats and their progressive allies in corporate media continue to escalate rhetoric demanding retribution against their political opponents. The left has even begun pursuing it in the form of an impeachment targeting a man already out of office, complemented by an online purge of dissidents from the 20th century digital public square.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich demanded a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to expel the conservative populism that gave way to Trump’s rise.

When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 17, 2020

Hari Sevugan, a former staffer for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s request for Republican retribution by touting the launch of the “Trump Accountability Project.” The project features Soviet-style dissident lists “to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

Just last month, journalist Katie Couric said Republicans needed to be “deprogrammed,” saying on Bill Maher’s HBO show, “The question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?”

These are not fringe leftists whose rhetoric circulates to a small subset of the population. These are prominent left-wing activists and media personalities with millions of followers. Their rhetoric feeds the appetite for extremism, influencing how Americans predisposed to their message come to think of their neighbors. Many of these neighbors have begun sporting yard signs calling those opposed to their simple-minded messaging on social justice bad people.

There’s a reason why the secret Trump voter existed in 2016 and even more so last November, as political divisions fomented by the nation’s oligarchs painted Republicans with the broad brush of white supremacy. In a study conducted last year by Public Opinion Strategies, 28 percent of suburban female Trump voters said they kept their support for Trump hidden from their friends while only 7 percent of those who voted for Biden followed suit. A look at what the women who remained silent heard from their leftist “friends” reveals the true effects of extreme rhetoric from left-wing elites encouraging followers to hate their neighbors.

“I got called a white supremacist and a racist so I kept it to myself so I wouldn’t hear those words,” one woman said.

“I was afraid for my safety. Because of the way the media portrayed everything … that it was okay to be a Democrat, but not a Republican,” said another.

One woman’s friends were more explicit about the danger that the public disclosure of her vote could pose, saying, “I had neighbors say they would like to kill all Trump supporters. These were people with whom I really got along with well.”

Carano, also a mixed martial artist, had infuriated the left for refusing to succumb to Hollywood’s groupthink molding her into another sycophant for the latest progressive causes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano’s comments last fall mocking face masks and highlighting voter fraud had already put her on the chopping block.

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source familiar with the executives’ thought process told the paper.

It’s clear why Carano was really fired.

