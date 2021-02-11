https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-carano-dropped-by-talent-agency-after-star-axed-from-disney-show-over-social-media-post

The United Talent Agency (UTA) dropped actress Gina Carano as a client on Wednesday following a blow-up over a now-deleted social media post.

Carano was first fired by Disney from her spot on the widely popular television show “The Mandalorian” because she posted a photo on Instagram of a screenshot of another social media post with a photo and caption that read:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

UTA confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter later on Wednesday that the talent agency had dropped the star as well over the social media post. Lucasfilm, a film company owned by Disney, put out a statement announcing Carano’s ouster and condemning her post as “denigrating.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm said. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Disney’s decision to cut “The Mandalorian” star received backlash online and allegations of hypocrisy over how the company has treated other stars and over the company’s ties to China and the Chinese Communist Party, which is currently oppressing more than 1 million ethnic minorities in camps that Beijing claims are for the inmates’ “reeducation.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

Disney’s firing of Carano sparked instant widespread backlash online with “#CancelDisneyPlus” rocketing to the very top of Twitter’s trending news list. Carano was one of the stars on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.” In response to Carano’s firing, critics noted how Disney rehired a director that had been fired over disturbing sexually explicit tweets, Disney’s business dealings in communist China, and other controversy that the company has faced in recent years. “Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor,” Daily Caller editor Katrina Haydon wrote. “This is not only uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering.” “The point that Gina Carano’s post made isn’t even a ‘wild take,’ and she certainly isn’t the first person to get cancelled for viewpoints that differ from the woke mob,” Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott added. “What a dangerous, sad era to live in — where expressing a particular view could cost you your livelihood.” Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong weighed in on the news by bringing up Disney rehiring James Gunn after the company fired him over sexually explicit social media posts, including posts that mentioned children. “Disney canceled Gina Carano apparently because of a social media post where she highlighted the dangers of dehumanizing others, but they rehired someone who made numerous disturbing remarks about rape and pedophilia,” Cheong wrote. “Just so you know, this is where Disney stands on morality.”

