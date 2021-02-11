https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602570a05db3705aa0aa0f9c
The South African coronavirus variant has been identified in two people in the Bay Area. Nationally, there are at least nine other cases confirmed in three states….
A loophole used by the German authorities and Google to put a government health website ahead of others in search results represented unfair competition and threatened freedom of the press, a Munich c…
The United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General on counter-terrorism confirms that the threat of the Islamic State, aka ISIS, “is on the…
FORT WORTH, Texas — A multi-car pileup, involving more than 100 vehicles, along Interstate-35W in Fort Worth has shutdown the highway…