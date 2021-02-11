https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538558-gop-senators-praise-impeachment-managers-but-say-trump-will-be-acquitted

Senate Republicans on Thursday were complimentary of the two-day presentation from House impeachment managers, but signaled that it won’t change the ultimate outcome of the trial: former President TrumpDonald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE‘s acquittal.

The House team, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinImpeachment trial descends into chaos over Lee objection Stacey Plaskett becomes first non-voting delegate in history to serve as impeachment manager GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ MORE (D-Md.), wrapped on Thursday afternoon, after hours of opening arguments that included a detailed timeline of Jan. 6 events and new video footage of the attack on the Capitol that day.

Republicans acknowledged that they thought the presentation was effective, while adding that they didn’t think it changed many minds and nowhere near the number needed to make Trump the first U.S. president to be convicted.

“I think they did a good job. I don’t believe the facts are largely in dispute about what happened that day or the nature of what happened,” said Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioUS calls for Turkey to release jailed philanthropist Psaki defends White House’s definition of reopening schools amid criticism The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems kick off impeachment argument with new video footage MORE (R-Fla.).

“The fundamental question for me, and I don’t know about everybody else, is whether an impeachment trial is appropriate for someone who is no longer in office. I don’t believe that it is. I believe it sets a very dangerous precedent,” Rubio added.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ Senate approves organizing resolution for second Trump trial MORE (R-Wis.), who has said he believes the impeachment trial is unconstitutional, said he thought the House managers “put forward a good case.”

“Obviously, it was their side, their perspective,” he said.

Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsTrump trial is new obstacle to bipartisan COVID-19 deal Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks Bipartisan group of senators calls for more targeted relief checks MORE (R-S.D.) said that he thought Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuLieu alleges Trump ran out of ‘nonviolent options’ to maintain power LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol Lawmakers grill NSA on years-old breach in the wake of massive Russian hack MORE’s (D-Calif.) line about being concerned not about Trump running again and winning but Trump running again and losing was “a very powerful statement.”

“I know I wrote that down. I know a number of my colleagues did. But once again, the issue for most of us is: Are you asking us to do something that we simply don’t have the capability of doing because the Constitution does not give us that tool with regard to a private citizen?” Rounds said.

Democrats on Thursday emphasized their belief that unless the Senate convicts Trump, he could go on to incite future violence.

Over the past two days, they repeatedly argued that Trump was the primary driver of the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol.

Senators were visibly shaken on Jan. 6 and several Republicans fumed at Trump in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which required senators to evacuate the chamber and shelter in place for hours.

But since then it’s become apparent that there is not enough support within the Senate to convict Trump.

Only a handful of GOP senators are viewed as potential “yes” votes on convicting Trump. None have announced that they will, as they wait for Trump’s team to present its opening argument Friday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Impeachment managers say Trump’s failure to call off rioters ‘a dereliction of duty’ New security video shows harrowing details of Capitol attack MORE (R-La.), who surprised his colleagues when he voted this week to proceed with the trial, said he wanted to hear from Trump’s lawyers.

But, he noted that he thought the House impeachment managers had “done very well.”

“I think that’s generally conceded,” Cassidy said.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ New security video shows harrowing details of Capitol attack GOP senators draw criticism for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to impeachment trial MORE (R-Maine), another potential swing vote, urged Trump’s legal team to match the detailed presentation of the House impeachment managers.

“I hope they’ll be as specific as the House managers were — who went through the evidence, provided legal arguments and gave a very thorough presentation,” Collins said.

But even if every Democrat votes to find Trump guilty, it would still take 17 GOP senators to convict him. If the Senate successfully convicted him, it would only a simple majority in a subsequent vote to bar him from holding office again.

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunLIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Ind.) said he didn’t think the House impeachment managers changed minds among Republicans who have already decided to vote to acquit.

“You know, I don’t think so. I think that when you have two votes that preceded the one we’re going to make, there’s a lot within that that tells you kind of where we’re going to be,” Braun said.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said the House impeachment managers didn’t change his mind on the trial being unconstitutional.

“Well, my view is unchanged as to whether or not we have the authority to do this, and I’m certainly not bound by the fact that, you know … 56 people think we do. I get to cast my vote and my view is that you can impeach a former president,” he said on Thursday.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot NBC’s Mitchell apologizes after wrongly correcting Cruz Shakespeare reference Biden nominee Neera Tanden recalls past discrimination MORE (Texas), who was part of a group of GOP senators who met with Trump’s legal team Thursday, predicted that the trial will end in Trump’s acquittal.

“I think the end result of this impeachment trial is crystal clear to everybody … Donald Trump will be acquitted,” he said. “And every person in the senate chamber understands there are not the votes to convict him.”

