https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/haley?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says former President Trump has “let us down,” according to an interview published Friday.

Haley, who was appointed by Trump when president to the prestigious diplomatic post, now appears firmly among the ranks of Republicans who have become disaffected by Trump for his words and actions after losing reelection, amid speculation she will be a presumptive favorite in the 2024 presidential race.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, said in a Politico Magazine interview published Friday. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Her comments in the interview follow similar ones after a Jan. 6 rally at which Trump spoke before demonstrators breached the U.S. Capitol building.

She told members of the Republican National Committee a day after the siege that she was “badly wrong with his words yesterday.”

Haley also said in the Politico interview that she has not spoken to Trump since the events of last month and that she was disappointed in how he treated Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m disgusted by it,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

