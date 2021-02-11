http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z9cOFaKu07Y/

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Faulker Focus,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted “selfish” Democrats and their impeachment of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hawley called the Senate impeachment trial a “total kangaroo court,” adding it is “an illegitimate proceeding.” He went on to question why they are pursuing their “personal political vendettas” as states deal with distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think what we’re watching is a total kangaroo court,” Hawley advised. “It is an illegitimate proceeding. It is unconstitutional. And if you want to see the proof of that look … just look at what happened last night when Senator Mike Lee pointed out that the House managers had blatantly misquoted him. He tried to get it stricken from the record and what ensued was chaos on the Senate floor as Senator Leahy first ordered a vote, then stopped the vote in the middle because Chuck Schumer intervened to ask him, ‘Wait a minute. Don’t do the vote.’ Total chaos and pandemonium. They’re making this up as they go along. It is totally unconstitutional, and it is incredibly selfish on the part of the Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here. You know, they need to take seriously their oath of office and start focusing on the American people and doing what is good for them — not just what pleases the Democrats in this moment. And this is a total kangaroo trial.”

“Listen, they have no evidence here that first of all that this trial is constitutional because the Constitution doesn’t permit them to do what they are trying to do,” he added. “They are trying to pursue a personal political vendetta against an ex-president — and really against 74 million people who voted for him, and what you see in the comments of Senator Warren and people like Hillary Clinton is they want to silence and write out of American politics half of this country, and they’re trying to use an illegitimate proceeding to do that. It is totally inappropriate; it is totally unconstitutional. And it’s offensive to the American people. … Right now, my state — we can’t get enough vaccine to vaccinate the folks in my state. Right now, our small businesses are in crisis. This is what the Democrats want to do with their time. It’s wrong.”

