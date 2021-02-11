https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/house-impeachment-manager-brings-up-the-charlottesville-fine-people-hoax-during-trial/

Democrats care about people and they care about justice. They just didn’t care enough to check out which state Charlottesville is in before using the tragedy there as further evidence that former President Trump’s incitement of insurrection — the actual charge — spanned years and only came to fruition on January 6. As we expected, Democrats would overreach, not simply tying Trump to the storming of the Capitol with his rally speech but to every other right-wing controversy out there. Law professor Jonathan Turley notes that Rep. Jamie Raskin even tried to tie Trump to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

One of the would-be kidnappers even said on Facebook he wanted to lynch Trump; “Wanna hang this mf’er too….”

We knew it was coming — no attempt by Democrats to paint Trump as a white supremacist is complete without it — and they also brought up the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax, which Breitbart’s Joel Pollak and cartoonist Scott Adams have been tirelessly debunking. No, Trump did not call neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

Trump condemning the white supremacists is right there on video and in the transcripts, but of course they didn’t show the whole video.

Indeed he did say there were fine people on the side who wanted to preserve Confederate statues and monuments. He also asked where it would stop, and now we have Abraham Lincoln’s name being removed from a school and Boston removing its Emancipation Monument (also featuring Lincoln) because it made people “uncomfortable.” There’s even been talk of erasing Mount Rushmore. He had a good point.

But he also made it clear, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Trump condemned white supremacists in that same paragraph, yet Joe Biden can go on CNN and say he’s never heard Trump “say one negative thing about white supremacists” and get away with it. Where was CNN’s fact-checker?

