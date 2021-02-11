https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/hustler-founder-larry-flynt-dead-78/

(NEW YORK POST) – Larry Flynt – the notorious porn peddler who built a smut empire out of his Hustler magazine and fashioned himself into a champion of the First Amendment – died on Wednesday. He was 78.

Flynt succumbed to heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home, his nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., confirmed to the Associated Press.

Flynt, whose death was first reported by TMZ, had suffered from a slew of health problems since a 1978 murder attempt that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

