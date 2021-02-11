https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/if-doc-says-its-good-then-trust-me-its-good-gov-andrew-cuomo-shares-cringe-inducing-music-video-to-promote-vaccination-among-blacks/

We’ve read news reports and polls that suggest minorities say they’re less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine — they were probably listening to Vice President Kamala Harris on TV refusing to say if she’d take a vaccine developed under the Trump administration.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the case, and just like his deeply weird commemorative COVID curve poster, this video from Hip Hop Public Health is a real thing.

This is embarrassing — KingMarie (@KingMariiee) February 11, 2021

there’s still time to delete this — Saint Val✨🥀 (@kingtitus__) February 11, 2021

Also, how can you “fight fear with facts” when the song fear mongers: “This COVID thing is real and it will find you.” — Informed non-consent. (@allinthegame) February 11, 2021

Really though!!! Take this down!!! — Pamela jones (@pjonesy1989) February 11, 2021

Don’t believe the hype — Peter Dorante (@Petaaaaaaaaa) February 11, 2021

What the hell is this (referring to about 80 different components to this tweet and video) — Trevor Bauer stan szn (@whatsthescoop27) February 11, 2021

Y’all see this shit??? 🤦🏽‍♂️ — The Middle Child (@cheese309) February 11, 2021

The bar was in hell and y’all still couldn’t hit it — cuh back up (@simpble) February 11, 2021

“If doc says it’s good then trust me it’s good” 😂 all lies!!! The doctors have lied. Shall I provide facts? — Philly Phil from the Ville (@_PhilsGood_) February 11, 2021

Delete this! — Jay | 6th Gen ADOS 🇺🇸 (@6ixthgen) February 11, 2021

These UNREAL levels of pandering are only going to make Black people who were 100% sold on taking the vaccine, question whether or not they really want to take it. This is getting ridiculous. — R.Tyrane Tallie (@SpeakRyanSpeak) February 11, 2021

They really think this type of thing works on black folks. God help us. — JustPassinThru (@holemac1) February 11, 2021

Did you actually sit down with black folks and see why we’re worried about vaccines? Or just jumped straight to black stereotypes? — Decepticon. (@ThexLionsxDen) February 11, 2021

Wasn’t sure about the microchip before, now im certain of it 😂😂😂 — Defending Champs 🏆 (@YourOnlineLover) February 11, 2021

This is super cringe. The money y’all wasting on these ads could actually go to something that would’ve benefited people — Regular Dude (@JustinC27) February 11, 2021

No! Black people to not need a hip hop styled beat or lingo to be persuaded into getting a vaccine. Why do you people think that’s the only way for us to absorb critical Information. If anything it makes me and others who feel the same turn away because of this style of marketing — SC (@KokoBea888) February 11, 2021

This is straight up insulting — Patrick Bourassa (@thebouras) February 11, 2021

just an incredibly condescending approach. — R. Dæneel Olivaw (@LeoDaneel) February 11, 2021

“Hey guys be funky fresh like me and get the vaccine! Don’t make me diss you! Not getting vaccinated is wiggety wack homie!” — Regular Dude (@JustinC27) February 11, 2021

This is hands down the cringiest animation since Poochie told us to recycle…TO THE EXTREME. — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) February 11, 2021

I don’t trust it even more now. This gives me creepy political vibes, like y’all trying to inject something other than what is said. I’ll pass — Dani Marie (@DaniMariePics) February 11, 2021

9 out of 10 people don’t get sick so let’s put em in a nursing home with people who are. Doesn’t rhyme I’m working on it — andrew t palindrome (@sparkybullseye) February 11, 2021

You deserve the ratio you’re getting for doing this. You also need to fire the person who thought this was a good idea. — Danny Ahmed, CFA (@dahmed23) February 11, 2021

