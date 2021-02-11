https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/if-doc-says-its-good-then-trust-me-its-good-gov-andrew-cuomo-shares-cringe-inducing-music-video-to-promote-vaccination-among-blacks/

We’ve read news reports and polls that suggest minorities say they’re less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine — they were probably listening to Vice President Kamala Harris on TV refusing to say if she’d take a vaccine developed under the Trump administration.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the case, and just like his deeply weird commemorative COVID curve poster, this video from Hip Hop Public Health is a real thing.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...